Government reduces Barbuda wage debt

Weekly paid workers on the sister isle have begun receiving their outstanding wages, after government dispatched a $945,000 cheque from central government.

Sources at the Barbuda Council told OBSERVER media that the workers who were owed four weeks wages received two weeks’ wages on Tuesday and they will get the remaining two on Thursday.

The payment comes six days after Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, during last week’s Budget presentation, that the monies would be paid.

At the time of going to press, OBSERVER was unable to quantify the amount that was paid out to date.

The issue of late payment goes beyond the current administration and the approximate 500 workers employed by the Barbuda Council have long complained about their inability to provide for their families.

At times, the workers were owed for more than three months.
