Government moving to establish duty free zones in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 9, CMC – The Barbados government says it will soon establish a special committee to review the proposed Duty Free Zones initiative.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Christopher Sinckler said that his ministry is working on the Cabinet Paper, which would outline the composition of the committee and its terms of reference.

He said he expects Cabinet to give approval to the document “in the coming weeks” and that the committee would benefit from the technical expertise of some countries that had already implemented a similar initiative.

“Within days of us making the announcement, we have had companies and officials reach out to us from some of those jurisdictions to lend technical advice to us and we are working on that. So, we expect in short order to have that Committee up and running and we will look at the best ways in which we can carry this forward.”

He said that while duty free zones could be successful there were some areas to be worked through to ensure there was no disruption in the existing systems, or any discrimination or undue advantage of one set of members of the business community over another.

Sinckler said that selected products would be available in the duty free zone.

“You will enter the free zone under certain conditions; you will be able to make those purchases similar to what we do now in the duty free sector in town, but far greater controls are going to be put in place,” he said, adding that it is hoped that visitors, especially those from the Caribbean, would consider Barbados as a destination they could visit to do cost-effective shopping.

During the debate on the Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals in Parliament last month, Sinckler said that the creation of duty free zones would earn and save the country foreign exchange. He said the Special Committee would review the duty free zones initiative and report its findings and recommendations to him within three months, so a firm proposal could be taken to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Policy for examination and forwarding to the main Cabinet for approval.

He said the committee would comprise the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc., officials of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, representatives of the Central Bank of Barbados, the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Private Sector Association of Barbados. He added that the Committee would have the right to co-opt any other person or parties considered necessary in assisting it to carry out its mandate.