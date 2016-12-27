Government moving to deal with illegal use of scratch bombs

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 27, CMC – Public Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie says suggestions regarding the illegal use of scratch bombs will be forwarded to the Attorney General as the government moves to deal with the matter.

Cuffie met with various stakeholders as part of the anti-scratch bomb campaign themed “Have Fun without Having a Blast.”

A statement from the Ministry noted that since the campaign was launched just over two weeks ago there have been numerous suggestions, concerns and conversations on social and traditional media surrounding the proliferation and wanton use of scratch bombs and fireworks.

Director of the Human and Environmental Care and Management Foundation (HAECMF), Lisa Ramlogan, said the animal welfare community and vets are reporting cases of animals being brought in after scratch bombs were inserted into their mouths and lit.

President of Animals 360 Foundation Incorporated, Derek Mohammed, in a letter to Cuffie called for fireworks to be banned, “and failing that, the legislation governing the use of fireworks should be strengthened and strictly enforced to ensure controlled and responsible use to protect our citizenry including our elderly, infirmed, infants and animals”.

Cuffie in his meetings with the stakeholders reaffirmed that the objective of the Scratch Bomb Public Awareness is to eliminate the use and stop the importation of scratch bombs into Trinidad and Tobago. He said the campaign is based on strong collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service that have “committed to treat firmly” with the scratch bomb issue.

“It is incumbent on the population and we as citizens to not participate in illegal activities, and to report to the police incidents of scratch bombs,” Cuffie said appealing to citizens to desist from the use of scratch bombs because of the damage caused by them.

During Divali celebrations of this year, Sally-Ann Cuffie, a grandmother was seriously injured when a scratch bomb exploded in her hand as she attempted to shield her grandchild from its blast.

Scratch bombs are illegal and, according to Section 99 and 100 of the Summary Offenses Act, the use of fireworks in an area defined as a “town”, including Port of Spain, without permission from the Commissioner of Police at least 48 hours in advance, is illegal and subject to a TT$1,000 (One TT dollar =US$0.16 cents).

The issue regarding the use of fireworks becomes an annual matter as the country prepares to usher in the New Year.