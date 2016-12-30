Government moving on pranksters

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Dec 30, CMC – The Jamaica government says it will use technology to track and punish people who continue to make prank calls to the 119 police emergency number.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, said he was awaiting delivery of the “the bits of equipment and the software” that will prevent people from “tying up the Government’s resources”.

Montague said that out of the 32,000 calls made daily to the emergency number, 22,000 of those are made by persons intent on creating mischief.

He said those prank calls clog the system, delaying attention to persons with emergencies.

“When people have genuine needs they cannot get through, and then you have this backlog of people waiting and hoping. The prank callers are tying up the system and wasting resources,” he said, appealing to the pranksters to desist from “playing with the emergency services”.