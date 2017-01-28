Government issues warning regarding burial of persons

BELMOPAN, Belize, Jan 28, CMC – The Belize government says it will prosecute persons who continue to flout the laws regarding the burial of people on private lands.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reminded that anyone found in violation of the necessary legislation will be prosecuted and liable to a fine of BDZ$1000 (One Belize dollar =US$0.49 cents)

The ministry said that several requests have been made recently for the burial of deceased persons on private premises, although there exists an approved cemetery in most communities.

“It is important to note that burials should be conducted at approved cemeteries,” the Ministry of Health said, adding that “requests for burial on private premises will only be approved for communities without an approved cemetery.

“The public is reminded that the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health is the only authorized person by the Public Health Act Chapter 40 Section 31 to give permission for such burial if the location meets public health requirements,” the statement added.