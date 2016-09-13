Government and union official meet to discuss new security measures at airport

New Story

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept 13, CMC – Security measures now in force at the at the Lynden Pindling International Airport )LPIA) will remain in force after the Ministry of Transport and Aviation Department and Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union (BATCU) failed to reach an agreement over the issues that forced cancellation and delays of several flights over the last weekend.

According to a joint statement issued here “all parties will await the results of the Security Risk Assessment being undertaken on LPIA, with a view to determining whether the current measures may be revised without compromising airport security.

“It was therefore agreed that the current security measures will be maintained, until the Security Risk Assessment is completed and reviewed,” the statement added.

Transport and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said air traffic controls had refused for at least two hours last Saturday to report for duty.

She said that during their “unjustified industrial action, national and international commercial air traffic to the Bahamas was “negatively affected”.

She said as a result two flights were cancelled and there were numerous delays.

She said she had been advised that the union had taken the industrial action over concerns of a security protocol by the Airport Authority mandating the security screening of all persons accessing the security side of the airport.

But BATCU contends that other measures could have been implemented and is requesting that a machine or metal detector be used when carrying out the screening rather than having its embers patted down.

The union argued that as a result of this, the working conditions of its members have worsened and that it takes on average one hour for them to get through the gate to get to work.

In the joint statement the two parties agreed that “the members of the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union are committed to preserving the integrity of the airport security function.

“It was also agreed at that meeting that the execution of that function is a matter of concern,” the brief statement added.