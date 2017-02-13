Gonsalves hints at close election date

New Story

Clubs, fans and spectators could know the date for this year’s Football Association election, following Monday night’s extra ordinary Congress planned for the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center.

This is according to President, Everton Gonsalves, who hinted that a date could be announced during the Congress.

“And at that Congress, the members of the ABFA will be further informed as to the election Congress which is coming up shortly and it won’t be on December 20th, but it will be earlier. All the members of the Football Association are reminded that on the 13th, which is this Monday, the concluding business of the ABFA’s extra ordinary Congress and after that we will get ready for elections,” he said.

Speculations have been rife of when the election will be held, with Gonsalves suggesting that it was due on or before December 20 of this year.

One potential candidate, Keithroy Black had written to Gonsalves suggesting that the date for elections had expired since December of 2016.

Black had challenged Gonsalves to name a date in May or face possible legal action.

General Secretary of the ABFA, Gordon Derrick said Monday night’s meeting will serve to conclude some unfinished business that has spilled over from last year’s AGM.

“There were some topics that were still outstanding, like the quota system and the admission of members and some other things we agreed to do at this meeting. So, we are going to finish it up on the 13th,” he said.

One other potential challenger and a former vice president Joel Rayne has also signalled his intention to challenge for the post of president.