Gisele to bid for City South seat

New Story

The Chairman of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) D Gisele Isaac said she has finally decided to throw her hat in the political ring, after being asked to serve as caretaker for the St John’s City South constituency.

Isaac said she’s ready to take on the challenge even as she said she recognises that she will be going up against the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) MP Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin who has won that seat in five back-to-back general elections.

“I have been asked by the people of City South to care take … I think I would be very good for the constituency and good for the country,” Isaac said on OBSERVER Radio’s Voice of the People.

Asked how she feels about going up against the veteran politician, Isaac replied, “My opponent also has work to do, we all have work to do. I don’t think that anything is impossible. I don’t think anybody is immutable, immovable and we all have our opponents to consider on both sides. I have him to consider and he has me to consider.”

At the 2014 polls, Mervyn Richards went up against Benjamin and lost. He got 488 votes or 37.08 per cent, while Benjamin secured 62.92 per cent or 828 votes.

Isaac said Benjamin’s longevity doesn’t mean he will always continue to win.

Meanwhile, she said although she was asked to be the caretaker for the constituency, any other member of the UPP is free to vie for the candidacy when the time comes.

More in today’s Daily Observer.