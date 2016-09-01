Geothermal energy exploration on Antigua

New Story

The government is partnering with a private company to prospect for geothermal energy on the Southwest of the Antigua and Barbuda.

The Cabinet notes from yesterday also say the Prime Minister has been authorized to sign an MOU with Texas-based firm Thermal Energy Partners.

Officials from the company told the Cabinet that they would drill for heat from rocks two miles deep.

According to the Cabinet notes, the heat energy could power a turbine 24 hours a day. Thermal Energy Partners says such a plant could produce 10 megawatts of electricity that would be cheaper than solar power.

The company has received funding from US Government agencies to undertake the mapping needed to determine where the hot rocks can be found on a place like Antigua which has no steam vents.