‘Game of Thrones’ Emmy Shocker: Every actor snubbed!

If you’re shocked that none of ‘Game of Thrones’ actors won a 2016 Emmy; you’re not alone.

The cast of Game of Thronescame on strong in the acting categories with a total of five nominations between them. In the dramatic Supporting Actor race, 2-time winner and 6-time nominee Peter Dinklage and first-time nominee Kit Harington represented.

While 3-time nominees Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke and first-time nominee Maisie Williams filled the Supporting Actress bracket. All of them went home empty-handed.

What Went Wrong?

While Headey had been a heavy favorite to win for her performance as Cersei Lannister, Dame Maggie Smith was also predicted to be running in tight proximity. Smith was nominated for her role as Violet Crawley on Downton Abbey.

Her victory, though slightly unexpected by experts, came as little surprise. The 2016 Emmys were the last for Downton and that sentiment might have went in its favor.

The Supporting Actor race is where the real shocker lied. Despite leading experts’ predictions since the beginning, Kit Harington lost to Bloodline’s Ben Mendelsohn.

It is a result that came in the face of Harington dominating the awards conversation for his powerhouse performance in the Emmy winning episode “Battle of the Bastards.” In the end, a worthy Ben Mendelsohn claimed victory for his turn as black sheep Danny Rayburn in the Netflix original.

For those who have had the privilege of watching Mendelsohn’s astonishing work on the drama, it’s easy to understand why he won. His talent is quite frankly, undeniable.

That said it was Mendelsohn’s material in Season 1 that stood out as better foundation for a win. Peter Dinklage won the award that year, instead.

In Season 2, the series shifted its focus away from its sensational breakout actor. Due to a storyline dictated exodus which gave Mendelsohn far less to work with on a storyline front.

While Harington’s Jon Snow was fighting a battle for the TV ages, Mendelsohn’s more subdued moments as the trouble Danny won the day. A telling demonstration of what the voters valued in tonality.

What is most confusing about the outcome is how the Emmys can justify lavishing the win for Best Writing (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss), Best Directing (Miguel Sapochnik) and Best Drama on “Battle of the Bastards” and not acknowledge the actor at the heart of selling it.

Without Harington where is the audience’s emotional investment in what takes place on the battle field? Where is the sense of dread that overwhelms viewers amidst the carnage, as Snow is enveloped in the deluge of his desperate comrades and panicked friends? There is none.

As defined by Merriam-Webster “support” is to “bear all or part of the weight of; hold up.” What is a Supporting Actor if not the cast member carrying the episode? Harington is the actor who did that in “Battle of the Bastards.”

Categories Gone Awry

A hero is only as good as his villain. In a lot of ways, the landmark episode is a two-hander between Harington and Iwan Rheon, whose performance as the sadistic Ramsay Bolton also deserved to be recognized. Without their performances, “Battle of the Bastards” is well…the battle of the boring.

This really speaks to the heart of something that already set the wheels in motion for the end result. It happened the minute the Lead and Supporting categories were set up the way they were.

Game of Thrones has Lead and Supporting actors and Harington and Rheon, respectively filled those roles in Season 6. To say that every member of the ensemble is “Supporting” would be to suggest that there are not main characters/actors on the series. Something that is simply not true. How could anyone argue that Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, are not the lead actors of the show?

What We Have Learned

As of the 68th Emmy Awards, Dinklage remains the only actor from the series to win an award for their performance on the series. The good news for Kit Harington is he is likely to be nominated again for his work in the episode. The Golden Globes and the SAGs are still on the horizon.

An episode like “Battle of the Bastards” does not come around every day. It is exceptional and Harington is unlikely to encounter another like it in his career onThrones. It’s a tough battle to lose but other “battles have been won against greater odds” – Jon Snow (“Battle of the Bastards”).