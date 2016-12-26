Funds appeal to fly home critical gunshot victim

The family of Christopher Tester are trying to raise £90 thousand to fly him via air ambulance to the UK for medical treatment.

Tester was shot last night at Boxer Shack Beach Bar & Restaurant, his parents’ business in Old Road, Antigua.

Tony Tester, the victim’s father, says the attack on the eatery happened right at the close of business for Christmas Day.

“I was sitting in my house in the bedroom when I heard stamping of feet on the terrace at the front of the house on the sea facing side.

“Then my wife screamed and the door was pushed open to my bedroom, and there was s guy there with a mask. He appeared to be holding my wife’s hair. He pushed her through the door. He then pointed a gun to me and said give me the cash, give me the cash, give me the cash.

“I said ‘no problem. Take the money’, and I went to give him our cash box, which didn’t have much in it anyway, because people pay with credit cards, and I think then… my son came running in, who is on holiday for Christmas…. He may well have, as a natural instinct, tried to protect his mother, and the guy stood there and shot him,” recounts the elder Tester.

The father says his son collapsed on the floor, injured from a bullet that travelled from below Christopher’s left temple and exited through his right eye. After that, the father says, the intruder turned the gun back to him, the father.

“I said to him ‘there is no point in killing me’, and then he ran off, and we called the police,” Tester informs.

There’s fear that Christopher’s brain will swell and create pressure inside the skull, causing further damage.

“It’s absolutely imperative that we fly him. We want to fly him back to his home where we know that there is availability (of expertise) to help him,” Tony Tester says, lamenting that Antigua is ill-equipped to handle the type of injury his son has sustained.

“We’re begging to raise some money to pay for the aircraft. We have some funds (fetched) already,” he appeals.

Tony says he first visited Antigua in 1982 and later made it his home. He adds that he’s been living permanently here for thirteen years and once attempted to move back to the UK but abandoned the idea, settling instead for his home in the Caribbean.

People are being asked to donate through a fundraising account at Barclays Bank in name of Mr Tester – Account Number 0-3-0-9-6-9-1-2 – Sort Code – 20-60-88 – Reference Code ANU2UKCHRIS. Donors can also call Tony Tester at 268-723-5143.