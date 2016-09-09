French actor Belmondo says has done all he wanted in life

September 9, 2016 Reuters Entertainment No comments
New Story
Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo (R) and actress Sophie Marceau (L) pose on the red carpet before the Ceremony of Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo (R) and actress Sophie Marceau (L) pose on the red carpet before the Ceremony of Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Veteran French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo said on Thursday he had done everything he wanted in life as he accepted the Venice film festival’s Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

The charismatic 83-year-old star, best known for movies such as the 1964 hit “L’Homme de Rio” (That Man from Rio), received a long standing ovation as he walked on stage, leaning on a cane, to receive the coveted award.

Asked before the ceremony whether there was anything else he wanted to have experimented with, Belmondo smiled and said wistfully

“Yes, I understand. I would say I’ve done everything I wanted to. I love the sun. I love the sea, voila,” he told reporters. “It’s a great feeling, I’m very happy and really honored to be here in Venice.”

Belmondo said he hadn’t always known he wanted to be an actor. As a young man, the Frenchman trained to become a professional boxer, but then got involved in theater from where his acting career took off, lasting more than half a century.

While he has done a lot of work in French auteur cinema, many think of him today as a star of action films, where he almost always insisted on doing his own stunts

Asked which of the two he preferred, he said there was time for both.

“I had fun doing both types of roles. Both are good. One day you laugh and the next day you cry, that’s how it is,” he said.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.