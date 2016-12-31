Fort Road Stun Scorpions As United Held To Scoreless Draw

New Story

Fort Road FC stunned Freeman’s Village in the Football Association’s First Division on Thursday, recording a comprehensive 5-1 victory over the promotion contenders when they clashed in Fort Road.

Ezekiel Thomas (penalty), Akeem Michael, Brandon Coates, Keegan James and Joumal Semper all scored once in the huge victory which saw Fort Road onto nine points and ninth in the 12-team standings.

The loss, Scorpions’ fourth in 12 appearances, means they remain on 20 points and third in the standings after 12 showings. Roy Gregory scored the lone goal for the visitors.

Meanwhile, frontrunners All Saints United were held to a scoreless draw when they met Bendals at the Mack Pond playing field also on Thursday.

The draw moves United to 23 points after 12 outings, two points ahead of second placed Swetes FC who had their scheduled encounter postponed owing to a waterlogged surface at John Hughes where they would have hosted Hill Top.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, Golden Grove and Young Warriors played to a 1-1 draw in Zone B of the competition.

Tyresa Thomas put Golden Grove ahead in minute 25 before L’Trevor Dorsette found the equalizer just two minutes later for Warriors.

Golden Grove moves to 16 points and fourth in the standings while Young Warriors are third from bottom with nine points from their seven showings.

In the other Second Division contest played on Thursday, John Hughes defeated Police 2-0 at the Police Recreation Ground.

Dalton Lewis and Norris Hope struck in minutes 70 and 79, respectively, for John Hughes as they move to 18 points at the top of the standings after nine outings, while Police remain on nine points and sixth in the standings.