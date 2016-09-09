Former top cop criticises police’s ‘premature’ statement

New Story

A former police chief said neither the current Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson nor any of his fellow officers have the power to appeal the magistrate’s dismissal of a conspiracy charge against Algernon “Serpent” Watts for lack of evidence in the Board of Education (BoE) fraud probe.

Rawlston Pompey said the legislation that lawmen quoted in a press statement yesterday afternoon to support their planned appeal, does not apply to them and the statement was “premature”.

“It was unfortunate that such a release was made public or sent to the press because this is the calling of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the law is quite clear in the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure (Amendment) Act 2004 where it speaks to appeal by the DPP. It did not make any reference to the police or any other person,” Pompey said.

In the press statement yesterday, the police’s Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) department noted, “The Prosecutions Department within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has placed on record its intention to appeal the magistrate’s decision in the case of Algernon “Serpent” Watts on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.”

The communique also stated, “Section 191B (1) (b) of the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure Amendment Act of 2004, make provision on the point of law for the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the court’s decision with respect to the dismissal of a charge against an accused person in committal proceedings.”

