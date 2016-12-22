Former South Africa batsman banned for two years

Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting he attempted to cover up match-fixing by others.

But charges of match-fixing against Petersen, who has spent the past two years playing for Lancashire, were withdrawn by Cricket South Africa.

It follows a lengthy investigation into South Africa’s domestic Ram Slam T20 Challenge Series competition in 2015.

“I accept the punishment that CSA has imposed on me,” said the 36 year old.

Petersen, who played the last of his 36 Test matches in January 2015 and has spent the last two English summers playing county cricket for Lancashire, admitted 13 breaches of CSA’s anti-corruption code.

Four charges of failing to disclose details of an approach to engage in corrupt conduct under the code.

Four charges of failing to disclose full details of matters evidencing a breach of the code by another participant.

Four charges of failing to co-operate with the investigators by failing to provide accurate and complete information to them.

One charge of concealing and destroying information that was relevant to the investigation.

In January, as part of the same investigation, former South Africa spinner Gulam Bodi was banned for 20 years after admitting charges of contriving or attempting to fix matches.

Then in August, CSA banned former wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekilefor 12 years for his part in the scandal, while Pumelela Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati and Jean Symes received lesser bans for accepting money from Bodi. (BBC Sport)