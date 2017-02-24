Former police commissioner wants action to deal with deportees from United States

New Story

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 24, CMC – A former police commissioner is warning that St. Lucia should be prepared for a possible influx of criminals among persons being deported from the United States as a result of the new immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

“My advice would be that you have a National Security Advisory Council which should meet and start discussion about ways and means that if such a thing would happen, how they would handle the situation,” Cuthbert Phillips.

He said that while he does not have all the facts and does not know exactly what will happen, based on what is being heard, the country should start to prepare in the event that St. Lucians living in the United States are deported.

Phillips, who served as the island’s top cop from 1982 to 1988, said there are two categories of deportees that could be expected– persons who have been staying illegally in the United States and criminal deportees who have committed crimes in the US.

On Thursday, Trump celebrated what he called “a military operation” to round up and deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes or caused violence in the United States.

“We’re getting gang members out, we’re getting drug lords out, we’re getting really bad dudes out of this country – and at a rate that nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump told a function at the White House.

Heads of Government emphasised the importance of the long-standing relationship between the Community and the United States of America. They further noted the strong family links between the peoples of the Community and the United States.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders at their inter-sessional summit in Guyana last weekend, said they were looking forward to continuing the fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with the new US administration.

“They further noted the strong family links between the peoples of the Community and the United States,” the communique noted.