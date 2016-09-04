Former Police Commissioner Determined To Investigate Case Involving Steadroy Cutie Benjamin

New Story

Former Police Commissioner, Vere Browne is determined to investigate a case involving Steadroy Cutie Benjamin which was settled last year.

Browne says he is prepared to bring to the attention of the chief justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, a closed case between attorney general Steadroy Cutie Benjamin, claimant Roberts & Co and co-claimant Ursula Lanzrein.

The case involved monies the claimant alleged that Benjamin held for services in an attorney client matter.

Benjamin tells OBSERVER that the matter has since been discontinued and withdrawn by the plaintiff.

But the former police commissioner, who has had his own runnings with the attorney general, seems adamant and says there are too many cases where monies trusted to officials are tied into public matters.