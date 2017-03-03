Former pacer backs review of controversial eligibility rule

New Story

Former national and West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, is supporting a review of the West Indies Cricket Board’s controversial eligibility rule.

Benjamin’s backing of an overhaul of the law comes on the heels of support for newly appointed WICB Cricket Director, Jimmy Adams, for similar actions.

“At the end of the day the game is about players and you don’t want to walk over your rules and the board…but at the end of the day, no one is paying to see Jimmy Adams or Dave Cameron or no administrator. They are going to see the cricket and the cricketers. So we have to do everything in our power without making [the players] think they are bigger than the game, to try and accommodate them because after all, it is their livelihood,” he said.

“I don’t agree with some of the comments that were made by some of the players…and I don’t agree with some of the ways they are treating West Indies Cricket; but at the end of the day it is all about them and we need to try and see how much we can work together,” he added.

