Former pacer backs review of controversial eligibility rule

March 3, 2017 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Former West Indies fast bowler Kenneth Benjamin captured 92 wickets in 26 Tests while taking 33 wickets in 26 ODIs for the senior regional squad.

Former national and West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, is supporting a review of the West Indies Cricket Board’s controversial eligibility rule.

Benjamin’s backing of an overhaul of the law comes on the heels of support for newly appointed WICB Cricket Director, Jimmy Adams, for similar actions.

“At the end of the day the game is about players and you don’t want to walk over your rules and the board…but at the end of the day, no one is paying to see Jimmy Adams or Dave Cameron or no administrator. They are going to see the cricket and the cricketers. So we have to do everything in our power without making [the players] think they are bigger than the game, to try and accommodate them because after all, it is their livelihood,” he said.

“I don’t agree with some of the comments that were made by some of the players…and I don’t agree with some of the ways they are treating West Indies Cricket; but at the end of the day it is all about them and we need to try and see how much we can work together,” he added.

More in today’s Daily Observer.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.