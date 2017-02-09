Former national player to challenge Harrigan In Volleyball election

New Story

Former national volleyball captain Frank Schwartz has announced that he will challenge incumbent Wilbur Harrigan for the Volleyball Association’s top spot during its annual general meeting slated for Thursday night at the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center.

The former vice president said that after giving it some thought, he believes that fresh ideas are needed to move the sport forward.

“I am hearing what’s happening and I said to myself that maybe it’s time for someone to try and see if they can help to make a difference and I thought about it. I didn’t give myself a lot of time because, as you know, a lot of time was not given since the announcement but it was only yesterday [Tuesday] I decided I would give it some thought and made up my mind just yesterday [Tuesday],” he said.

Schwartz, who played in the position of setter for the senior national team, said his focus would be on reuniting the volleyball fraternity.

