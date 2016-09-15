Former media practitioner defends profession against criticism

New Story

A government senator and former journalist has spoken out in defence of media practitioners, saying they ought not to be judged by information that is placed in the public domain.

Senator Colin James took the stance during his presentation in the Upper House, on Tuesday, after members of the public and one of his colleagues crticised OBSERVER media for its reporting on the controversial Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill.

“When you write an article, you are not agreeing or disagreeing you are putting the facts and the issues out there for the public to make a judgment call,” James said.

Earlier that day, Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) Senator Osbert Frederick accused this media house of reporting falsehoods regarding the developments surrounding the Bill.

He said the newspaper lied when it published an article stating that the Bill was rejected by government senators.

“What a lie! The only senator on this side who voted against a clause in the Bill was Senator Wigley George,” Frederick declared.

“I read an article where a journalist stated that when the Bill was rejected there was thunderous applause in this House. I don’t know what I understand or don’t understand by thunderous, because, in the House, other than the folks down here there was the journalist and one other person on the gallery,” Frederick said.

But James, a former sports journalist and former president of the Antigua & Barbuda Media Congress stated: “That is why we are still having a problem in Antigua & Barbuda, that whenever the media say something, we are judging the media.”

He explained that media practitioners could write an article about something that they totally disagreed with or the story may not necessarily reflect their personal opinions.

“That is why someone told me years ago that there is always three sides to a story — your side, my side and somewhere in there, the truth,” James said.