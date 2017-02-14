Former journalist detained following murder of banker

New Story

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Feb 14, CMC – Police have detained a former journalist following the shooting death of a banker, who died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police said that the former senior reporter at the Searchlight newspaper had been taken into custody as the investigations continue into the death of Randy Lawrence, an employee of Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The killing is the first in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2017 and ends a six-week stretch without any homicides after 40 persons were killed in 2016.

Police said that Lawrence was taken to hospital after being shot about the body near a bar in Arnos Vale on Tuesday morning.