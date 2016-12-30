Former int’l player says Cornwall ready for WI call-up

New Story

Former West Indies fast bowler, Sir Andy Roberts, believes that fellow Antiguan and current player, Rahkeem “Jimbo” Cornwall has earned a call-up to the regional squad.

Sir Andy, during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, said the player’s form over the past 12 months certainly indicates that he is ready for a higher level of cricket.

“Jimbo has been ready to move higher for more than a year now, but for me to say he is ready for Test cricket. I don’t think we really know when anybody is ready because you have a number of players, especially here in the Leewards who perform very well at regional level but fail to impress when they go a little bit higher,” he said.

Called up to the West Indies A team for a tour of Sri Lanka, back in September, Cornwall ended as the leading wicket taker for the three unofficial Tests, claiming a total of 23 wickets for 456 runs at an economy rate of 3.08.

The all-rounder is currently with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes preparing for the regional 50 overs tournament.

Sir Andy, who made his Test debut in 1974, also urged young Antiguan pacer, Alzarri Joseph, to work on his weaknesses as he plays through a perceived bowling slump.