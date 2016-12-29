Former French Open winner retires from tennis

December 29, 2016 BBC Sport The Big Scores No comments

Former world number one and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic.

Former world number one and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic has retired from tennis at the age of 29.

The Serb has been out with injury since August and dropped to 63 in the world rankings, having won just 15 matches in 2016 – the most recent in June.

“I can only play if it is up to my own high standards. I can no longer do that so it is time to move on,” she said.

Ivanovic spent 12 weeks as world number one in 2008 and won 15 career singles titles.

She reached the French Open semi-final in 2015 and was runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2007 and at the 2008 Australian Open.

“It has been a difficult decision but I have so much to celebrate,” Ivanovic added.

“I began dreaming about playing tennis when I was five and saw Monica Seles playing on TV.

“I have seen heights I never dreamt of achieving.”

Ivanovic, who married Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger earlier this year, said she will explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion in retirement and said it will allow her more time for her work with Unicef, with whom she holds the position of National Ambassador for Serbia. (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.