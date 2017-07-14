Former cricketer urges new Hurricanes selectee to prepare well ahead of PCL

New Story

Former West Indies fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, has urged national pacer Stanny Simon, to work on craft as he prepares to represent the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) slated to start in November.

Simon, a Liberta Blackhawks player in the domestic leagues, was drafted by the Hurricanes during the PCL draft held in Jamaica last week alongside former Windward Islands Volcanoes’ fast bowler, Mervin Gore.

Benjamin believes Simon must zoom in on specific aspects of his game.

“For right now, the number one priority is fitness, he has got to get himself really fit because Stanny is a big fella and so he has to get himself real fit. Also, you know you have natural athletes but you have some guys who have to really work hard and they have to keep bowling and Stanny is one of those guys who have to keep bowling so he can get his mechanics and so forth right so those are the two areas he would have to concentrate on,” he said.

The fast bowler’s call-up to the sub-regional squad is his first for a professional cricket team and Benjamin suggests the player would want to do his best to make a good first impression.

To do this, the former Test and ODI player suggest he would want to do as much work as possible going into the PCL.

“Stanny works with Gregg Matthew and he will do, early, a lot of 800 [meters run] maybe three times per week and he will do about four 800 meters and then he would do a lot of short sprints and then the other little areas like his sit-ups and those kind of things to work on the strength area. The fitness has to be about a lot of sprinting and a lot of stretching because fast bowlers have to be flexible,” Benjamin said.

The Leeward Island’s Hurricanes finished at the bottom of the six-team standings in the 4-Day competition while reaching the semifinals of the 50 overs competition.

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) is expected to name a new coach at the end of July.