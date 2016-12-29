Former cricketer believes government erred In cricket ground purchase

Former national and West Indies fast bowler, Sir Andy Roberts, believes that the Government of Antigua & Barbuda erred in its decision to jointly purchase

the Stanford Cricket Ground and the Sticky Wicket Restaurant, previously owned by convicted US fraudster, R Allen Stanford.

Sir Andy, the first Antiguan fast bowler to represent the West Indies back in 1974, said the government should have considered purchasing the facility on its own which, in turn, could have then been leased to the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), who are now joint owners of the top class venue.

“That would have been the best place to house the Four Knights Academy,” he said.

“If the West Indies Cricket Board wants to use the facilities, then so be it; but I do not think that the West Indies Cricket Board should have owned that place because we need somewhere to develop our players; we have nowhere to develop our players at the moment,” he said.

“You can’t overuse the [Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground] where you have three practice pitches and you can’t use them for more than a week hence, you need other areas with practice facilities,” he added.

Announced earlier this year, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the planned purchase could cost an estimated US $6 million. Browne had, however, noted that the government would underwrite up to 50 per cent of the price tag.

As for the Four Knights Academy, Sir Andy believes that despite the issues plaguing the actual setting up of the initiative, that it would soon take root, adding that the facility would have made an ideal home for the academy.

