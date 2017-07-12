Former all-rounder named India coach until 2019

July 12, 2017 BBC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Ravi Shastri was India's team director before Kumble's appointment as coach last year.

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed India coach until the 2019 World Cup in England.

The 55-year-old will replace Anil Kumble, who resigned following India’s Champions Trophy campaign in which they lost to in the final to Pakistan.

Kumble said he stepped down after one year because his “partnership” with captain Virat Kohli was “untenable”.

India’s cricket board, the BCCI, said Shastri brings “a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach”.

Shastri was India’s team director before Kumble’s appointment as coach last year.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid will be India’s overseas batting consultant for the Test team. (BBC Sport)

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.