Forensic auditors to be attached to IRD

September 16, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
Photo taken from: Asiabusinesssetup.com

The government will be seeking to strengthen the capacity of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) through the hiring of three forensic auditors.

The auditors will be attached to the department for the purpose of examining audited submissions from private corporations, selected statutory entities, and government departments.

According to the weekly report from the Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda, the auditors, who have not yet been identified, will receive their terms of reference and other orders following their attachment to the IRD.

The government also indicated that the boost to the IRD’s resources will ensure that taxes owed to the government are paid in full; that taxpayers’ contributions are spent as intended and not wasted or converted; and that efficiency in government expenditure is achieved by having fresh eyes examining the submitted audited reports.

The forensic auditors will be hired for a fixed period that has been determined to be sufficient for the completion of their assigned duties.
