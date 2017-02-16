Football Association schedule restructured in support of Super50

The Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) has restructured its Premier Division schedules for this weekend as they seek to encourage the public to support Saturday night’s finals for the WICB Regional Super50.
This is according to General Secretary of the ABFA, Gordon Derrick, who said the decision was made on request by the WICB.
“We are not playing on Saturday so we are now playing on Friday.
The West Indies Cricket Board had contacted the President [Everton Gonsalves] with regards to changing the date for our games on Saturday to facilitate the finals of the [Super50]. So we have brought the Saturday games forward to Friday,” he said.
