Flowers bloom at Flow’s Ultimate Football Experience

Thirteen-year-old Ronaldo Flowers of Antigua & Barbuda, emerged as the ultimate winner of the Flow Ultimate Football Experience on Sunday, winning a trip to Old Trafford where he will watch, live, Manchester United’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League (EPL).

Flowers was named alongside Trinidad & Tobago’s 16-year-old, Che Benny, as the two winners of the competition held at the Presidents Grounds in Trinidad and Tobago.

General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Gordon Derrick, described the feat as “phenomenal”.

“At 13 years old, that is phenomenal because he came up against guys with a lot of skills, so a lot of praise must first go out to Villa Lions Soccer Academy for their wonderful youth programme. President Everton Gonsalves and the guys down at Villa along with Sowerby Gomes and all these guys, who have been going with this programme since it’s conception many years ago. It has continued to produce good players which is an excellent thing, and we are hoping to see the same results from other youth academies throughout Antigua,” Derrick said, adding that Flowers’ success is also a testament to the work put in by the ABFA over the years where youth development is concerned.

“I was at the trials at the Antigua Recreation Grounds and Mr. Flowers might have won but I was quite impressed with a few of them who didn’t quite win but they were very good. So, the future and the skills level, which is what we are trying to develop is now starting to bubble up to the front and I do believe that in a few years the technical ability of our youth players and our national teams are going to be so much higher because of these youth programmes,” Derrick said.

Marketing Manager for Flow Antigua, Shand Merchant, congratulated the Antiguan and his team for winning the ultimate prize.

“We want to say a big congratulation to Ronaldo Flowers. I think he did us proud out of 70 players competing here in Antigua and then to go on to Trinidad to win out of 30 competitors from 15 countries, I think he did a marvelous job and we just want to big up Ronaldo and his coach and all of those people who supported him,” Merchant said.

As part of the initiative, Flowers and Benny will meet with Manchester United Legends on their own turf, tour the Manchester United Museum and watch a game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.