Flash flood warning for St. Kitts Nevis until 12pm

September 5, 2016
St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The St. Kitts Met. Services in collaboration with the Antigua Met Services is issuing a FLASH FLOOD WARNING with immediate effect and this will remain in place until 12:00pm (Midday) today (Monday 5th September 2016).

At that point, conditions will be reviewed and a determination will be made on whether to change the status of the advisory or if to extend the advisory.

This is as a result of the tropical wave that is moving westerly into the Caribbean Sea coupled with a low level trough over the northern Leeward Islands.

Persons in areas that are prone to flooding are asked to exercise caution and also motorists and residents in areas that are prone to rock slides are asked to exercise caution.

Persons are advised to continue paying close attention to the media houses for further updates emanating from the Met. Office as the day progresses.
