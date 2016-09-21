Fix the courtrooms, says ECSC Chief Justice

New Story

The physical conditions of regional court facilities came under the microscope Tuesday, when Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Dame Janice M Pereira, led the proceedings of a special sitting to mark the opening of the law year 2016/2017.

Dame Janice called upon regional governments to honour their commitment to the people of the region, by “urgently” addressing the need for adequate physical spaces.

“The courtrooms and other facilities in many of our member states and territories are in a deplorable condition and have been for several years. There are some deficiencies that are so basic as to be shocking,” she said.

According to the Supreme Court judge, nearly 50 years on, very little has been done to address the needs of the judiciary, noting that the “lack of proper physical facilities continues to hamper the court’s progress in fulfilling its mission and thus negatively impacts access to justice.”

She highlighted the lack of initiative for the Halls of Justice project, which was formulated by the Supreme Court for the construction of adequate facilities. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) had received a Technical Assistance (TA) Grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), to assist in financing the cost of a feasibility study and preparation of concept designs for the construction of new and upgraded court facilities in member countries of the OECS. But, to date, Dame Janice said the discussion “has been put forward, discussed and discussed, and regretfully is still being discussed for more than a decade”.

