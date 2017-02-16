Five Islands and United get wins in battle for lone promotion spot

New Story

Five Islands remained in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier Division when, on Tuesday, they rallied to a 1-0 victory over First Division leaders Swetes in the Football Association’s programme in Five Islands.

The victory was crucial to Five Islands’ chances as they, on 39 points, remained ahead of All Saints United who also tasted victory on Tuesday to move to 37 points.

Cuban import, Fernandez Cevante Sander, was Tuesday’s hero, scoring Five Islands’ lone goal in the first half. They are six points off Swetes who have already gained promotion to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Keron Richards struck in minute 58 while defender Terry Roberts scored an own goal in minute 80 as United triumphed over Ottos Rangers when they met in Radio Range.

The All Saints men are two points behind second placed Five Islands as they continue to play for the lone remaining automatic promotion spot.

The loss saw Rangers fall out of the two-team playoff spot on 33 points, three points adrift of fourth placed Villa Lions who defeated Freeman’s Village Scorpions on Tuesday to move to 36 points.

Scorpions remain on 29 points and sixth in the 12-team standings.

The competition continues Thursday when Lion Hill host Bendals, Hill Top travel to Potters to take on the Tigers and Point West Ham host Fort Road.