Fisherman disagrees with adjusting lobster closed season

May 8, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

One week after the closed season started, lobster is among the food items being sold by vendor at Sunday’s Beach Bash at Dickenson Day. (OBSERVER media photo)

The president of the Antigua & Barbuda Fishermen’s Cooperative has dismissed the suggestion made by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Arthur Nibbs, to reposition the lobster closed season.

Len Mussington said any changes to the closed season to promote business sales during events like Caribana and Antigua Sailing Week would risk destroying the livelihoods of fishermen.

“You have two things to think about, whether or not you want the lobster season to serve the purpose of preserving the species or you’re going to do it just for business profits,” Mussington said.

“It’s not a matter that restaurants want to have customers to buy then you just gonna open it just for that.”

He explained the rationale for the specific dates for the closed season – May 1 to June 30 — saying it was the time when most of the lobsters spawn.

“It’s not that you pull the dates out of a magic hat to say ‘well this is going to be closed season’. The fisheries division, I think, did studies and that’s the time of the year when the species are most vulnerable,” Mussington.

There have been reports of several restaurants illegally selling lobster during the closed season but Mussington told OBSERVER media that most fisherman are not guilty of illegal fishing during the closed season.

“The greater percentage of the fishermen are cooperating with it,” he said. “This is the time of the year when they will take vacation, repair their boats … it’s only two months.”

He also said many fishermen assist with the monitoring and often air support for the mandated ban on catching lobster.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.