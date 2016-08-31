THREE FIRES IN ONE WEEK

New Story

Residents are concerned with the number of house fires that caused one fatality and continues to devastate homes leaving families displaced. Yesterday, seven more people were added to the 12 who were left without homes in the last six days.

In the midst of the devastation, Bernadine Richards said she is thankful no one was hurt when a morning blaze destroyed her Gray’s Hill home, leaving her and the six other occupants with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

Richards’ Gray’s Hill home that she “struggled to rebuild after living in a smaller home at the same place,” was reduced to charred wood, destroyed appliances and burnt furniture.

Firefighters battled the blaze that started about 10:30am, but nothing from the wooden structure that was once a three-bedroom dwelling of the vegetable vendor, her three sons– a four-year-old toddler, a 12-year-old and 21-year-old, a 15-year-old daughter, her stepson who is in his 20s — and the children’s father, John Dennie could be saved.

A visible distraught Richards stood in utter shock at the devastation caused by the blaze, especially since she was not very far from the home she had just left to ply her trade.

“Everything gone, nothing tarl dey, I don’t know what I will do. I was just coming up the hill and someone ran to me to tell me my house is on fire. I said to her my house on fire and she said ‘yes, you need to come,’ but my foot was not moving. By the time I catch myself and came up, I saw the house still smoking, but after that it was gone,” the woman said.

The destruction is especially hard on the mother, who said she does not know how her three younger children will be able to attend school, which reopens tomorrow.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)