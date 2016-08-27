Fire severely damages ‘Knightfall’ set in Prague: media

A fire severely damaged a set for the “Knightfall” television series at studios in Prague overnight, causing damage worth about $4 million, Czech media reported on Saturday.

Firefighters brought the fire under control late on Friday after they used helicopters to dump water on the blaze at the Barrandov Studios from the nearby Vltava river, CTK news agency reported.

Shooting of the series, depicting the final days of the Knights Templar in the 14th century, was due to start in the Czech Republic this weekend after initial work in Croatia. “Avengers” Jeremy Renner is an executive producer.

The Barrandov studios, established by late Czech President Vaclav Havel’s uncle in the 1930s, are one of the largest in Europe. Films such as “Mission Impossible” or “Hart’s War” were shot there.
