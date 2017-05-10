Fire renders another family homeless

New Story

A mother and her two children lost their three-bedroom home in a fire yesterday morning, just hours after an alleged incident of domestic dispute with her partner who was in police custody the night before.

Sylvanita Charles-Bailey, a 34-year-old school teacher, said she was at work at the Glanvilles Secondary School when she received a call from someone, who told her that her Jonas Road home was on fire.

The woman said she had left home around 7 am and was unaware that her partner had been released from police custody until she met him at the scene.

She told OBSERVER media, that she and the man had been having domestic problems for the past two months and she had made a number of reports to the police but it was only on the night before the incident that the lawmen acted on her reports.

Stating that they both resided in the same home, Charles-Bailey said, “I got home this morning after the call to find him at the house.” She added that she was told that he was the one that reported the fire to police.

“What can be more upsetting than this?” the woman lamented as she spoke to OBSERVER media. “The only thing left is a few rabbits … the house is not insured.”

The house was located in an isolated area off Jonas Road, and Charles-Bailey said she had been residing in the area for nine years and had no immediate neighbours.

