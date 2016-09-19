Fire in Clare Hall

Breaking Story
Photo by Karl Skepple
A small wooden house went up in flames this morning in the area near Antigua Motors.
Initial reports indicate that no one was at home at the time and that no one has been injured.
While the small wooden house was destroyed, a nearby house was grazed by the flames but suffered no major damage.
Photo by Karl Skepple
Photo by Karl Skepple
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.