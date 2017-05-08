FIRE ENGULFS NEW WINTHORPES HOME

New Story

Today is Diandra’e Eusebe’s second birthday but his parents and grandfather will be spending the day picking up the pieces of their lives after a fire destroyed their New Winthorpes home yesterday.

Roy Eusebe, his son Ian Eusebe, grandson Diandra’e and the toddler’s mother Patrice Mayers were left homeless following the afternoon blaze at the three-bedroom wooden structure, where Roy had been living for more than 20 years.

A shocked Roy shook his head in disbelief as he tried to understand what could have caused the blaze that upturned his life and set him on a path of uncertainty.

“I don’t know, I just don’t know what I will do. This is all I have; [the clothes] that I have on here is it,” Roy told OBSERVER media.

He also said that the house was not insured.

The older Eusebe said he left home before 10 am yesterday to go to Police Recreation Grounds to watch cricket, while Mayers and the toddler left around the same time as he did. He said Ian went to play cricket in Bethesda.

Roy explained that he was less than five minutes away from returning home on a bus when he received a call on his cellphone to inform him of what had happened.

“I left nothing on and I didn’t use anything. The one thing I did this morning was kill a yard fowl, clean it, season it and put it in the fridge. I don’t know what I will do maybe I go by my sister … passport everything burn up,” Roy said.

Ian told OBSERVER media that he was not doing very well as a result of the tragedy and his focus would be to try to return to some sort of normalcy in his life.

The family’s immediate need is for clothing, building supplies and assistance to rebuild their home. Anyone who is willing to help in the area of clothing is asked to note that the sizes are waist 30 for male pants; small and large in male shirts; 9.5 and 11 in male shoes; 2T in boys’ clothes; size 7.5/8 female shoes and medium in women’s clothes.