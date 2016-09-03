Fire chief goes to bat for smoke detector law

September 3, 2016
The head of Antigua & Barbuda Fire Department is supporting calls for legislation to mandate that all homes be equipped with smoke detectors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Elvis Weaver made the call after three homes were destroyed by fire in the space of a week, and claimed the lives of a mother and her young son.

“I would support that if they legislate all homes should have smoke detectors; I would go along with that,” he said.

According to ACP Weaver, the move will undoubtedly save many lives and reduce the number of calls made to the fire department.

“Smoke detectors have saved lives in Antigua. It is already legislated in the big countries and if we were to take that step, it would help us,” he said.

He said as long as the smoke detectors were properly installed, the move would prove to be beneficial.

 

