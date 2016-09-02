Fire boss wants to break away from police

ACP Elvis Weaver

Firefighters have again called for their profession to be separate from the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda.

In April, Minister of Public Safety Stedroy “Cutie” Benjamin said the recommended division “will not happen” because the two entities were properly established together.

But, as the nation’s attention focuses on three recent house fires in which two people, including a child died, the structure of the fire department is once again being questioned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for the Fire Department Elvis Weaver told OBSERVER media that police work serves as a “distraction” to the work of his department.

“Fire brigade is fire brigade, police is police,” Weaver said, adding that, “it is something the government needs to look seriously at.”

He said as a “progressive and developing” country, Antigua & Barbuda must make decisions that are in line with what obtains internationally.

