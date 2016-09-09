Fifth suspect charged in murder of Jamaican-born legal aide to NY Governor

New Story

NEW YORK, Sept 9, CMC – A New York grand jury has indicted a fifth person in connection with the murder last year of Carey Gabay, the Jamaican-born legal aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Gaby was shot by a stray bullet during the Caribbean J’Ouvert celebrations here.

The authorities said that Kenny Bazillewas was arrested last week in California and extradited to New York on Saturday to face charges for the September 7, 2015 shooting death of Gaba.

Gabay was with his brother on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, enjoying the pre-dawn festivities when he was caught in a gang shootout and shot in the head.

Bazille, 31, along with rival gang members, Micah Alleyne, 24, Tyshawn Crawford, 21 and Keith Luncheon, 24, each faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the second-degree murder charges.

Gabay, a Harvard-educated attorney, who became First Deputy Counsel to Cuomo’s Empire State Development Corporation, died several days after the shooting.

Bazille’s case is expected to get consolidated with other co-defendants including Stanley Elianor, 25, who was indicted on weapons charges.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ruled out cancelling J’Ouvert activities in the Caribbean community in Brooklyn because of shootings, saying that it is an event that’s “important to the community.”

Police said four people were shot, two of them fatally, during this year’s J’ouvert.