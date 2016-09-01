Fete promoters ask for tax concessions

New Story

The director of one of the largest pre-carnival fetes has called for a collaboration between the Festivals Commission and the organisers of the various events leading up to the festivities.

CEO of White Fete, Gerard Shoul, speaking during the second day of the 2016 Carnival Symposium at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, highlighted not only the economic importance of these events, but the excitement that they create leading up to the week of carnival.

“There have been many discussions on how these events are affecting the carnival product. In my opinion, these events are enhancing our carnival product. It creates an energy, a buzz on the road leading up to our official carnival festivities. It gives a stage for our local music to be played and heard by many people who do not necessarily listen to the radio stations. This could be either by artistes performing live or by DJs playing their songs.”

Shoul holds the view that the Carnival package could be more appealing to an international audience if pre-carnival fetes are marketed alongside the main festivities.

“Our Festivals Office needs to embrace these events and provide them with a platform where they can promote themselves as a part of carnival, if they so please. Any marketing launched for carnival should also start with the marketing of these events leading up to carnival. It makes our product and our product offerings that much bigger and better.”

He urged other fete promoters to liaise with the Festivals Office because the personnel in the various departments are knowledgeable and commended their efforts in making the events as safe as possible.

“We, as the event holders, need to be more cooperative with these departments. This is critical as events get larger in size and more in numbers. I have observed that rather than us in the past telling what we would like, they would now be able to advise us on what is needed based on the type and size of event that is being put on.”

According to Shoul, one of the hurdles faced by the events is the financial cost and as a result, requested for concessions to be given to event promoters and told everyone to look at the bigger picture.

