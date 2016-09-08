Father charged with baby’s murder out on bail

New Story

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The man charged with killing and dismembering his 2 week old baby has been released on bail.

Prince Yahweh Henry of Stapleton Village, who was charged with manslaughter for the November 2013 death of one of his newborn twins, was recently granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

Henry had taken the baby from his girlfriend’s home around midnight that fateful Sunday, and failed to return for several hours. After the child’s mother reported the incident to police, a massive manhunt was launched.

Henry was later found in the Bayford’s mountains but did not have the child. He told police he had left the child in the hills and led police to a gruesome scene. The dismembered body of the child was found with portions of flesh removed from some parts.

The magistrate has imposed several bail conditions for Henry- he is to report daily to the St. Peter’s Police Station, had to surrender all travel documents to the court forthwith, is to observe a curfew during the hours of 8pm to 6am and he is to refrain from using marijuana and any other controlled drugs.

Henry is scheduled to return to the Basseterre Magistrate Court on October 3rd.