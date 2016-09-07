Father and son remanded for drug possession

A father and son who were brought before the court on drug charges, have been remanded to prison after they could not come up with the $50,000 cash component of their bail.

Fifty-three-year-old Derrick Arnold George and 21-year-old Huganjah Derrick George of Christian Valley are jointly charged with possession, cultivation and intent to supply marijuana.

The duo was arrested over the weekend when the police seized 500 cannabis plants and 29 and a-half pounds of cured ganja from Christian Valley.

Bail was set at $175,000 each when the duo appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

To secure bail, the father and son were each required to pay $25,000 forthwith, but they were unable to do so and will remain at Her Majesty’s Prison until their next court date.

