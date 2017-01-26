Family, police seek missing 12-year-old boy

Tyrain Rigby has been missing since Saturday

The family, along with police have issued a plea for assistance in locating the whereabouts of 12-year-old Tyrain Rigby.

The boy has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen in the Golden Grove area wearing a vest and boxers.

The boy’s aunt, Nicky Parker said Rigby left home on Saturday shortly after she spoke to him about an incident which occurred earlier that week.

She said he is accustomed to leaving home for short intervals but would return.

Parker said when he did not return, she made several checks and immediately contacted the police.

“We checked his friends and areas where he normally frequents and we did not find him. We also checked his mother’s home in Jennings, but he was not there at the time,” Parker said.

She is appealing to members of the public who may come in contact with the missing boy to contact the nearest police station or contact her at 725-6166.

Parker said no one should alert the boy of the fact that he is being sought by his family, as they may scare him off.
