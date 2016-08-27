Family Of Burn Victims Seek To Raise Funds

New Story

The family of the Jennings burn victims are seeking to raise ten thousand US dollars for their medical care through crowd funding

To date around three thousand US has been raised on their go-fund me page in around one day by about two dozen people.

Early Wednesday morning Gayan along with her three year old son Jadean, her eight month old son David, her finance Eddy, and his seven year old daughter Jadea, were victims to a house fire that occurred while they were asleep.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.

Gayan and her two sons, were unable to get out of the house safely andthey sustained burns to the upper portion of their bodies.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Gayan and her son Jadean are being airlifted out to a facility that can treat burn patients.

The go-fund me page says Gayan Williams is the eldest daughter of Pascal Williams and the late Idona Williams of Liberta, Antigua.

They say she is also the sister of Nicole and Myron Williams whom have been by their sister and nephews side since the tragedy.

Gayan works are the Mount St John’s Medical Center as an anesthesiologist.

The family is asking for help to ease some of the financial stress and struggles to ensure that Gayan and her sons receive the best treatment towards their recovery.