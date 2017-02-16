Family friend charged with attempted murder

New Story

Attempted murder accused, Malvern Nigel James will return to the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in May for committal proceedings.

James is charged in connection with the serious head injury that landed his family friend, Glenmore Hughes in the Intensive Care Unit, on life support, last Friday.

The 35 year old appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel yesterday where he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until May 10. At that time, a magistrate will determine if there is sufficient evidence to send the matter to the High Court for trial before a judge and a jury.

His attorney, Damien Benjamin could try to secure bail for his client in the High Court since the lower court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for such offences.

According to reports, the injured 47-year-old resident of Sea View Farm had an altercation with the accused and reportedly struck him, which caused him to fall and hit his head on the road. Hughes was then rushed to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre via ambulance.

Witnesses said that Hughes was standing in the road outside a bar when a vehicle drove up slowly and he was instructed to get out of the road by a friend, but while moving, the side of the vehicle brushed against him and the drink he had in his hand spilled onto the driver.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and slapped Hughes.

Medical sources confirmed that although Hughes is on life support, some parts of his body have been totally unresponsive and there is no brain activity.