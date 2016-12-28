Family appeals for help saving gunshot victim’s life

The family of 42- year-old Alba Coates is making an appeal to the public to help save his life.

Coates, also known as Bumba of Golden Grove, was left nursing two gunshot wounds on Monday after being hit by bullets in his home.

His family is encouraging the public to assist by donating blood, no matter the type.

According to the police, Coates and a female companion were asleep at home when they were awoken by the sound of several loud explosions.

Those explosions turned out to be gunfire, and Coates was hit in the chest and groin areas and had to be transported by the EMS to the hospital. The incident occurred around 3:45 am on Monday.

There’s been no indication whether the shots were fired at his house or elsewhere and ended up straying into his house. Also, no one has been identified as a possible shooter, and by extension, no motive has been established.