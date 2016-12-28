Family appeals for help saving gunshot victim’s life

December 28, 2016 The Big Stories No comments

The family of 42- year-old Alba Coates is making an appeal to the public to help save his life.

Coates, also known as Bumba of Golden Grove, was left nursing two gunshot wounds on Monday after being hit by bullets in his home.

His family is encouraging the public to assist by donating blood, no matter the type.

According to the police, Coates and a female companion were asleep at home when they were awoken by the sound of several loud explosions.

Those explosions turned out to be gunfire, and Coates was hit in the chest and groin areas and had to be transported by the EMS to the hospital. The incident occurred around 3:45 am on Monday.

There’s been no indication whether the shots were fired at his house or elsewhere and ended up straying into his house. Also, no one has been identified as a possible shooter, and by extension, no motive has been established.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.