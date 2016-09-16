FA Sets Dates For Lower Tiers As CFU Clash Moves To ARG

First and Second division football teams across Antigua will go into action just hours after the top flight, which is slated to start on October 9 at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).

This is according to General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Gordon Derrick, who announced the dates for the start of the lower tiers while speaking on OBSERVER Radio’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Thursday.

“We’re going to just open up everything with one grand opening weekend,” he said.

“So the First and Second divisions will begin on [October] 10 and 11; the 7th is going to be the [2015/2016] prize giving ceremony; 8th will be the international game [CFU Championships]; the 9th will be the Premier Division kick-off; the 10th will be the Second Division, and the 11th the First Division.”

It was previously announced that the Premier Division will start one day after the Antigua & Barbuda Benna Boys hosts Puerto Rico in the third round of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup.

The start of the Premier Division had been delayed due to the unavailability of the ARG following the country’s Carnival festivities held between late July and early August.

The FA, the GS announced, has also been forced to move Antigua & Barbuda’s CFU Caribbean Cup match to the ARG to avoid a clash.

According to Derrick, however, the preparation of the grounds has been progressing well.

“We already said we’ll work on the Recreation Ground so we are doing that. The guys have spent the last four or five days putting a lot of emphasis into it, so we are working really hard to make sure that the ground is in tip-top condition for the kick-off of the Premier Division,” the GS said.

Three newcomers, Harney Motors Tryum FC, Liberta Blackhawks, and Glanvilles FC will be looking to cement their places in the top flight this season.

The other teams are Grenades FC who finished as runners up in the 2015/16 season, Cool & Smooth Empire who finished third, FLOW Old Road, Asot’s Arcade Parham, SAP FC and Fitzroy Rewinding Pigotts Bullets FC.