FA Names CFU Training Squad

The Antigua & Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) has named an all-local 27-man training squad as they start preparations for the third round of the Scotiabank CFU Caribbean Cup qualifiers.

Goalkeepers Prince Walter, Davrick Locker, Zian Armstrong and Samuel Watley headline the selections, while defenders Akeem Thomas, Karanjah Mack, Jamoy Stevens, Mervin Hazelwood, Jeremiah Harriette, Shavorn Phillip, Troy Dublin and Chevaughn Jackson also made the list.

Called to duty also are midfielders Tamarley Thomas, Eugene Kirwan, Jari Jackson, Randolph Burton, Novel Francis, Sahkimba Williams, Avier Christian, Hakeem Joseph and Shaquille Carr.

Strikers Peter Byers, Stephan Smith, Tevaughn Harriette, Rakeem Henry, Elvis Thomas and Javorn Steven round off the selections.

However, veteran national custodian Molvin James is noticeably absent from the list of goalkeepers called up for training.

A recent attempt at hosting training sessions had proven futile due to the unavailability of the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Sessions were reportedly held at the Princess Margaret School grounds, but there was little attendance from players as the unlit facility offered very little training time before nightfall. Also, a number of the country’s players were participating in the US Caribbean Championships where Antigua & Barbuda captured the title for the first time.

A number of overseas-based players to include defender Quinton Griffith who plays in the USL, midfielder Josh Parker who plies his trade in England and England-based goalkeeper Brentton Muhammad are amongst others expected to join the squad for the two crucial matches against Curacao and Puerto Rico.

Success for the Benna Boys will see them through to the finals of the championships.

The team is slated to commence training at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) today, starting at 6 pm.

Antigua & Barbuda will play away to Curacao on October 5 before hosting Puerto Rico on October 8.